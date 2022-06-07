Eric Bischoff Says MJF Is ‘In Universe All His Own’ After Dynamite Promo

MJF has blurred the line between reality and fiction with his ongoing storyline. He has even managed to impress Eric Bischoff with his character work.

The former WCW president talked about the AEW star on Strictly Business podcast. He opened up about MJF’s recent Dynamite promo where he called out Tony Khan.

Bischoff mentioned how there aren’t many people in the industry who can catch up to the former MLW star. He claimed that MJF is ‘in a universe all his own’:

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer. He is so good.” said Eric Bischoff, “There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.”

The former SmackDown Executive Director also gave his opinion on whether the storyline between MJF and Tony Khan is a work or shoot. In Bischoff’s opinion, it’s something that started out as very real.

Though both sides woke up one day and realized that they have worked themselves into a corner, so they turned it into a story. However, Eric said that he doesn’t care if he is right or wrong because the potential in this story is off the charts.

