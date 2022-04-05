Eric Bischoff Reacts to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return

The professional wrestling world is still buzzing over the WWE return of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. Rhodes was revealed as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent for “The Showcase Of The Immortals,” and the pair put on an extraordinary matchup. It was “The American Nightmare’s” first appearance in WWE since leaving the company back in 2016.

Recently, former WCW president and ex-Monday Night RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff offered his thoughts on Rhodes’ WWE return during the latest episode of his podcast, “83 Weeks.” Bischoff noted how proud of Rhodes he was, calling the return “magic” in every aspect. He even revealed that he reached out to Rhodes after it all went down.

“Magic, just one word, magic,” Bischoff said (via Wrestling Inc.). “Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out.

“That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am.”

Rhodes also made his return to Monday Night RAW last night, delivering an emotional promo referencing his late father, WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” made it clear that he has his eyes locked on a World Championship as he begins his second run with the company.

He closed out the segment by shaking Rollins’ hand in a showing of respect. Rhodes is also slated to be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of WWE The Bump, likely further discussing his return to the company.