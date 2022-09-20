A Fan Theory May have Cracked WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ Mystery

WWE is facing a new mystery, and it’s not even appeared on TV yet.

For the past week, a mysterious tease for what’s been dubbed ‘the White Rabbit’ has been part of WWE Live events and now as part of the TV programming.

Wrestling is no stranger to mysteries, and now one amateur sleuth may have the answer.

The White Rabbit

WWE has been playing the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane and has provided no explanation for the track.

At a WWE Live event and during a commercial break on last Friday’s SmackDown, the promotion also used ominous red lighting, with fans believing that this could mark the end of Bray Wyatt.

At the two events, fans also held up their camera phone lights, referencing the ‘fireflies’ from Wyatt’s tenure with the company.

During this week’s Raw, a QR code could be spotted that took fans to an eerie video, teasing that more will be revealed during this Friday’s SmackDown.

Mystery Solved

WWE has kept quiet about this White Rabbit mystery, but a fan on Reddit may have found the answer.

The Reddit user noted how on July 4, this year, Wyatt shared a tweet, asking if anyone knows about ‘The Devil’s Hole’ in Self, Arkansas.

After our intrepid Reddit user did some Googling, they found that Self, Arkansas isn’t even a town but instead an “unincorporated community.”

Looking up The Devil’s Hole in Self, Arkansas took the Reddit user to a 2004 forum about the area and creepy things that have happened.

The Reddit user noted how the moderator of the forum had the interesting name ‘White Rabbit.’

Using an 18-year-old non-WWE forum may seem like long-term storytelling too long for the promotion, but its hardly the first time Wyatt has waited.

In 2019, Wyatt revealed that he had used eight backstage promos from 2015 to make a secret message which nobody found.