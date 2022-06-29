Former AEW Champion Thinks TNT Title Has Gone to “Sh*ts”

One AEW star is not impressed by the TNT Championship reigns these days.

The current titleholder is Scorpio Sky. Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the gold but he’s dealing with a knee injury that he hopes isn’t too serious.

Many have criticized AEW’s booking of the TNT Championship ever since Miro‘s reign ended. While Miro seemingly helped elevate the title, the championship really hasn’t been treated with prestige since.

Miro Goes Off on TNT Title

(Photo: AEW)

During an interview with WhatCulture, Miro slammed the direction the TNT Title has gone in since he lost it last year.

“When I hang onto something, it’s mine and unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let’s not forget about that. The finish [of our TNT Title match], he did the four-70,000-do-whatever-the-thing is. I was preparing to protect myself, he landed right on my balls and you can’t kick out of that, nobody can.

“So I don’t even take fault of that but I take fault — I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion because ever since I lost that title, that title has gone to s**ts and that’s nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that, so he’s got to bear the cross for that.”

The former TNT Champion recently competed in a four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door. PAC ended up winning that match to become the inaugural titleholder.

What’s next for Miro remains to be seen but it’s possible he could have a bone to pick with Malakai Black. Miro had PAC in the Game Over submission at Forbidden Door before Malakai entered the ring and sprayed him with mist.

