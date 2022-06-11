Former WWE Champion Targets Gunther Following IC Title Win

Gunther just won the WWE Intercontinental Championship but he’s already got a target on his back.

During the June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther challenged Ricochet for the IC gold. The action was held inside the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

As expected, Gunther ended up defeating Ricochet to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Sheamus Warns Gunther

Never one to back down from a fight, Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes has taken to his Twitter account to remind Gunther that he has a target on his back.

Stylistically, Gunther vs. Sheamus would be as hard-hitting as they come in terms of WWE matches. Both men know how to make their matches seem like a real fight so it definitely wouldn’t be a pretty encounter.

Of course, both wrestlers are heels on the SmackDown brand so a match between the two is unlikely for now.

Sheamus has once again found himself feuding with Drew McIntyre. The two were in a Money in the Bank qualifier but both men were counted out.

As for Gunther, things seem to be looking up for him. It was recently reported that WWE officials have been impressed by him since making the move to the main roster.