Former WWE Superstar Appears on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE superstar made an appearance during the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite.

It’s no secret that Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to sign ex-WWE talent if he sees value. This ranges from part-time deals to one-offs, and of course full-time deals.

When it comes to the latest former WWE star to enter the fray, this performer was trying to cut his teeth under the NXT banner before being released.

It seems he’s quickly gotten back on his feet.

Cole Karter Appears on Dynamite

(via WWE)

Cole Karter, who had been competing on WWE’s NXT brand as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, has surfaced on AEW programming through the Dark show on YouTube.

He has made his way to Dynamite in a pretty big spot.

During a backstage interview, Karter was interrupted by FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks issued an open challenge with his FTW gold at stake. Karter accepted the challenge and will challenge Ricky Starks later tonight.

Karter was released by WWE after a policy violation. It was reported that he tested positive for PEDs.