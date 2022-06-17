Real Reason Why WWE Superstar Was Recently Released

WWE talent releases aren’t anything new but there had been some mystery surrounding one in particular.

These days, WWE’s primary reason for releasing someone is budget cuts. Usually, WWE releases talent in waves and one superstar isn’t singled out.

When it comes to this situation, however, the release wasn’t due to budget cuts. It left many wondering what exactly happened and now we have the answer.

Why Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan Was Released

(via WWE)

When word first broke that former NXT talent Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan was released from his WWE deal, it was said that a policy issue was the cause. Details were scarce as to what rule Donovan broke.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Donovan was released due to a failed drug test.

It’s been said that the company is open to bringing Donovan back a year from now if mutual interest is still there.

Following his release, Donovan took to social media and admitted he made a mistake and will take this as a learning lesson.