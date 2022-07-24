Watch What Happened With FTR After ROH Death Before Dishonor Went Off The Air

The 2022 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV has gone off the air and FTR created a moment that one fan won’t soon forget.

Death Before Dishonor was held inside the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The show got started with a bang as Jonathan Gresham put the ROH World Championship on the line against Claudio Castagnoli.

In the end, it was Claudio who hit the Ricola Bomb and pinned Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion.

In the main event, FTR and The Briscoes had an instant classic for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. This was a best 2 out of 3 falls match and FTR won the match, earning the two falls, while The Briscoes earned one.

When Cameras Stopped Rolling

Once ROH Death Before Dishonor went off the air, FTR brought a young fan into the ring. The fan got to hoist up one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

SEScoops’ Steve Fall was in attendance for the show and he captured the special moment:

After the show FTR brought a fan into the ring to pose with the tag titles. #DeathBeforeDishonor #AEW pic.twitter.com/omQi0tCFRk — Steve Fall (@SteveFall) July 24, 2022

