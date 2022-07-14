Watch What Happened With Tony Khan, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland After AEW Fyter Fest Went Off The Air

The Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite week one has wrapped up and here’s what happened just before the Rampage tapings began.

This week’s episode of Dynamite was held inside Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. The show got started with a TNT Championship match between titleholder Wardlow and Orange Cassidy.

There was also a non-title match between interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita.

Headlining this week’s episode of Dynamite was an AEW World Tag Team Title match between champions The Young Bucks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, and Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

After The Show

Dynamite went off the air with new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Swerve in Our Glory defeated The Young Bucks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks to lay claim to the gold.

When the show went off the air, Lee and Hobbs continued to celebrate and were then congratulated by AEW President Tony Khan.

Before meeting with Khan, Keith Lee shared some words with the fans and had a heartfelt message for a close friend.

Keith Lee cut this amazing heartfelt promo after Dynamite went off the air. What a dude. pic.twitter.com/FM9E3ENraE — Drain Before Dishonor (@DrainBamager) July 14, 2022

The July 15 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped right after Dynamite. The show will feature an ROH World Championship match between Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty.

