GCW Announces The Collective 2023 Shows for WrestleMania Weekend

GCW is back with its annual set of shows during WrestleMania weekend, The Collective. The group of shows always present some of the best of indie wrestling, at times mixed with stars from IMPACT and AEW (although the latter probably won’t be happening, unless Jon Moxley books directly with Brett Lauderdale).

The Collective will be taking place beginning on Thursday, March 30 and will run through Sunday, April 2.

GCW’s The Collective 2023 Schedule

Some fan favorite shows will be returning along with three new shows. There will also be the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame that weekend.

The Santino Bros. are the premiere wrestling school in Southern California. Some alumni from the school are Kidd Bandit, Brody King, Tito Escondido, Che Cabrera, and Heather Monroe.

DDT Pro will be having two shows. One will be on Thursday at 8 PM. On Friday at 3 PM, DDT vs. GCW will go down.

GCW will be having a show called #EmoNight, but no other details have been provided.

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7, For the Culture, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F will all be returning.

More info on ticket packages and streaming will be coming on Tuesday. FITE+ is now GCW’s streaming home and it costs $4.99 per month. Some shows may need to be purchased separately.