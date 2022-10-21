Brett Lauderdale Sets the Record Straight on Jon Moxley and GCW

On “The Business of the Business” podcast, GCW‘s Brett Lauderdale, talks about a variety of topics from the situation between his promotion and AEW, what happened with Jon Moxley, and if he will return to the company.

GCW Fight Club took place in Atlantic City the weekend of October 8 and 9. Due to a change in some of the management and confusion over the calendar, the venue was double booked for the Saturday show. To make matters worse, Lauderdale wasn’t informed until it was too late to move the event to another date. This forced them to move the show outside on the pier.

399 days after beating Matt Cardona for the GCW World Championship, Jon Moxley dropped the title to Nick Gage in a Title vs. Career match. Mox was ambushed by Morrissey from The Firm and they cost him the title. “One thing about Mox’s run– you know there’s people that wished he was at every show– but we have to be realistic here, this guy is one of the top stars of a weekly wrestling company and he’s not going to be able to make every show, he has commitments– real life and professional commitments that extend beyond GCW. As I saw it, I loved having him as champion this entire time because it made it seem extra special every time he would come and every time he would have a match, put the title on the line. For me, it seemed like a bigger deal than had he been there every week or every show or once a month.”

Jon Moxley’s importance

Jon Moxley

“It was significant having him, for obvious reasons. He’s one of the biggest stars in the world. So to see him wearing our title belt, wearing GCW sweatshirts on TV, and doing crazy matches for us when he doesn’t have to do them, that’s obviously a big deal for GCW. It opens eyes, it takes us beyond the indie wrestling bubble and introduces new fans to us that we never would have known what GCW is. And furthermore, when other AEW wrestlers or just top name, international talent, or even just top indie wrestlers, when they see Moxley willing to come do GCW, knowing that the guy doesn’t need the money — it’s not about a payday –when they see he does it because he wants to be there, obviously, it helps GCW’s credibility and helps our reputation amongst wrestlers and inside the business. Mox again, his contributions to GCW also extended beyond the ring.”

Lauderdale had no idea about Moxley’s new deal with AEW. He’s also had very little interaction with AEW directly over the years. “Booking Moxley, I never spoke to AEW. It was always just Mox and talking to him and him handling whatever needed to with AEW. But, yeah, I’m sure things are going to change now. I don’t think we’ll see him as frequently. But I do think we’ll see him again. I think if there comes a time when there’s somebody he wants to wrestle or show he wants to be a part of, I think he’ll be there. I think he’ll let me know, much the same way he’s let me know over the last 399 days. He’ll shoot me a text and say, ‘whattya coming up in this month or when are you going to be in this place?’ and that’s how it would often come together. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if I hear from him again in a few months or six months or whatever. Sometime in the next year. I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back again and stops in for another event. Again, he does have priorities and I don’t expect it, rather — I don’t know what the word is — I wouldn’t be surprised and I’ll continue to look at it as a bonus anytime he comes around.”

“He’s not doing it for the money. He does not need the money from indie wrestling companies. And I can’t pay him the amount of money, I can’t pay him close to what he probably gets paid on a weekly basis from AEW; nor would he ever expect that or ask for that. He’s just here because there’s a side of him that still loves indie wrestling. That’s where he came from and its part of his personality. I think there’s a reason why he’s done so many shows for us and why he was cool with being our champion for over a year. That’s because I think he respects us and what we do and what we stand for. Again, Mox is a guy–even with his new contract — he is still a guy that calls a lot of his own shots and if he were ever to ask for a favor or permission for something, I can’t see Tony Khan saying ‘no’ forever. There’s always a time and a place and a reason that could make sense, so we’ll see.”

GCW’s relationship with AEW

(Photo: Jay Lee Photography)

When asked what his relationship is with AEW, Lauderdale replies, “to be honest, I don’t know what our relationship is with GCW. And I don’t mean that in a bad way or a good way. But again, I have very little interaction with AEW. So, I don’t know. In terms of AEW people being banned or barred from wrestling for GCW, I’m not sure that such an edicts exists and I would think that if that was a rule, I think I would know. But again, they don’t send me a weekly email or an update. So, I’m not sure. Everything is on a case-by-case basis. So, we’ll see. I think that we’re very fortunate and very grateful for all the times they have been gracious to allow their talent to come and work for us. Even if it is the end, even if we aren’t going to be seeing any of their people around anymore, it’s been good while it’s lasted. It’s helped our company a lot and I’m thankful, I’m grateful for that.”

Lauderdale said he’s read some “outrageous” comments about Mox, AEW, and GCW from people that think they know what happened. “The literal beginning of Mox in GCW is just him texting me at two in the morning or whatever, asking if we have show in this place or this date anytime soon and him just saying, ‘okay, cool. I’ll come do this or that. Like that’s literally the end of it. There is no talking to talent relations. There is no talking to Tony Khan. There is no talking to an agent. There is no this or that, its Moxley shows up and he wrestles the match and then goes home. That’s what it comes down to. There is not much more to it. There’s no seeking permission or getting rules or guidelines, it’s just that simple.