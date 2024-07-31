Giulia Is Looking To Start A ‘Revolution’ In America

Giulia is looking to start a revolution when she moves to America.

The Japanese wrestling star recently announced that her last match in the country will be taking place next month, after which she will make her long-anticipated move to America to join the ranks of WWE.

The former Stardom star spoke to Tokyo Sports after her big announcement, and noted that she is determined to make it big in WWE:

“It’s a decision I’ve been thinking about for a long time, so now I have an unwavering resolve. I’ll definitely become big over there and start a revolution so that I can do something that no one has done before.”

Though while American wrestling is in her future, Giulia remains as determined to promote Japanese wrestling. During the interview, she talked about being backstage at the most recent WWE show in Tokyo and noted that the event was on a much different scale than any Japanese promotions.

Giulia Has Big Goals

The female star mentioned how the fans who attended the WWE show were Japanese and wondered why the local promotions can’t attract the same audience. She said that one of her goals now is to improve her performance to gather more fans and make Japanese women’s wrestling as big as possible:

“So I’m going to absorb a lot of things over there and definitely liven up the world. And I’m going to make Japanese women’s wrestling, which I love, big.”

Giulia also talked about Sakurai Mai who she will be facing in her last match in Japan at the August 19 event from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The former champion said that she wants Sakurai to lead the women’s wrestling in Japan after she leaves.

WWE has not yet confirmed the plans for their newest star. The belief is that she will be introduced in NXT alongside other recent signees Stephanie Vaquer and Delta.

The quotes in the article have been translated using Google Translate