WWE Honoring Goldberg 25 Years After WCW Nitro Debut

WWE is honoring wrestling legend Bill Goldberg 25 years after he burst onto the national wrestling scene.

Goldberg made his WCW Nitro debut back on September 22, 1997. The former NFL star from Tulsa, Oklahoma wrestled a handful of dark matches prior to his debut. In fact, his last match before debuting on WCW Nitro was a non-televised loss to Chad Fortune at a WCW Saturday Night taping in July of that year.

Goldberg was a virtual unknown when he faced Hugh Morrus that fateful night. He steamrolled the Dungeon of Doom member and instantly made a big impression with WCW fans. This began his historic 173-match winning stream that would make him a household name and catapult him to the highest levels of pro wrestling stardom.

Goldberg was known for a level of intensity that was unrivaled at the time.

After WCW folded in 2001, Goldberg found his way to WWE in 2003. He had memorable feuds with The Rock and Triple H before departing the following year.

Goldberg returned to the wrestling world more than a decade later, and has wrestled sporatically for WWE since 2016. His legendary career includes 5 World Championship reigns and a coveted WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

WWE honoring Goldberg’s “silver anniversary” by paying homage to Da Man all month long. WWE will be celebrating Goldberg’s “greatest moments, toughest battles and biggest Jackhammers” across its social media channels.

The company is encouraging fans to use the hashtag #Goldberg25 to share their favorite memories of Goldberg.

Check out this video featuring every match since Goldberg’s 2016 return: