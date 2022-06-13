WWE Hall Of Famer Is Worried Ric Flair Could ‘Drop Dead’ In Upcoming Match

A lot of people are worried about the health of Ric Flair after he announced an in-ring return at the age of 73. WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is one such star who is worried that the worst can happen.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Sportskeeda. He discussed the Nature Boy’s decision to wrestle one final match later this year.

Brisco gave words to the fear of a lot of fans. He mentioned how Flair has a pacemaker installed in his heart and a wrong bump can lead to catastrophic results:

“He’s got a damn pacemaker and it worries me. I’ve talked to doctors and a certain bump in the wrong direction, or a certain chop or something like that, and that thing can dislodge and he can drop dead.

I don’t want to see Ric Flair drop dead.” said Gerald Brisco, “I don’t want to be a part of that. I wish him well.”

The wrestling veteran noted that this is the worst-case scenario and Ric Flair will probably get through the match with flying colors.

Brisco said that what really scares him is what will happen if the 16-time world champion does emerge from the bout unscathed. He noted that it can encourage Ric to do it once again and take even more risks down the line.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co