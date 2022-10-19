Hangman Page: “I’m Doing Alright and Feeling Good”

Hangman Adam Page provided a reassuring update on his health after an injury scare during the main event of Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite. During a world title match against Jon Moxley, Paige was legitimately injured and had to be stretchered out of the arena after the match was called off.

AEW issued a statement on Page’s condition late Tuesday night, noting that he was taken to to the trauma center of a Cincinnati hospital after Dynamite and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged later in the evening and will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, Page thanked everybody for supporting him through this tough time. He’s “feeling good today” and thanked AEW personnel for taking care of him at Dynamite.