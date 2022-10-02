Heath Slater On How Impact Wrestling Treated Him During Injury

Heath Slater is enjoying his run in Impact wrestling. Though his start with the company wasn’t ideal and he got hurt only hours after signing a contract with the promotion. Thankfully they took good care of him during his time off.

The Impact Wrestling star recently had an interview with Paltrocast. He was asked if he intended to stay with the promotion for 2 years when he signed. Replying to it, Slater claimed that it was definitely the plan since he signed a two-year contract:

“Well, I definitely wanted to stay for two years because I signed the contract for two years. What was crazy is that the day that I signed the contract, not even four hours later I got hurt.” recalled Heath Slater, “So it was one of those, ‘Oh no, what the hell just happened?’ Type deal.

But thank God they stuck with me. They extended my contract that 11 months. It was one of those like sign of respect things where they stuck with me. They paid me throughout to where I’m just like, I tip my hat to ’em.”

‘Have My Cake And Eat It Too’: Heath Slater

After following the gruesome WWE schedule for over a decade, Heath Slater finds the Impact schedule to be very easy. He explained that it allows him to be the father he wants to be while also being a wrestler:

“With Impact scheduled, usually you’re off for two weeks. Then the third week, you go out and do the TV tapings or the Pay Per View tapings. If there is a PPV tapings, you’re still home for a full week before you have to go out.

I do get time to be the dad, the father that I am and love to be. I don’t miss out on too much anymore. It’s like I kind of have my cake and eat it too because I get to do that life, and I get to wrestle.”

You can check out Heath Slater’s full interview below:

