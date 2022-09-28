The Southpaw Regional Wrestling was one of the most absurd yet entertaining pieces of programming WWE ever produced. It allowed the featured wrestlers to leave their usual personas behind and have fun with some of the most outrageous characters ever created in wrestling. Two such stars who had a lot of fun with the show were John Cena and Fandango. They did the commentary for the series.

The former WWE star who goes by the name Dirty Dango recently appeared on Cafe De Rene. He was asked to tell an interesting story about the web series. Replying to it, the former WWE star recalled the first time he worked with John Cena on the show:

“So they asked Cena to be the commentator for the show, which was set in the 80s. I was kind of the color guy adjacent to John at the desk.” recalled Fandango, “John had probably 10 pages, probably six episodes of verbiage. He looked at it for about 20 minutes, memorized the whole thing. I’m pretty shocked.

I’m like, ‘I’ll just go on the fly and go off you’ Because he had to remember all the verbiage and he did it all in one take. I’m like, ‘Holy shit – this guy.’ That was the first time I’m like ‘This is acting’ because this is what he does. His brain is wired for that. I was like, ‘Holy fuck. this guy’s pretty good,'”

