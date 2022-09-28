MJF Reveals His Retirement Plan

MJF is only 26 years old but he is already one of the most famous wrestlers in the industry. Unlike many others, he also knows how long he wants to continue wrestling and then retire to never be seen again.

The AEW star recently had an interview with KFC Radio. Speaking about the people who have problem with his mannerisms, the young star explained that he doesn’t pretend to be someone he’s not:

“Now a lot of people have a problem with what I’m saying, which I find hysterical but also I have fans. So I’m the wrestling devil. I call my fans devil worshippers. My devil worshippers, they love me because they know that I’m not throwing bullshit.

Now I can be a happy go lucky guy. [I] could sit down in this chair and be like, ‘Love everybody. Everyone’s important. Teamwork.’ That’s not what I’m about because that’s bullshit. They’re just saying that to save face.”

MJF then explained what he’s truly all about. He mentioned that it’s all about making the most amount of money for him. Once he has done that, he’ll say goodbye to the world of pro wrestling:

“What I’m about is making the most amount of money I can in the shortest period of time with putting in the least amount of work. So I can retire at like 38 and never have to fucking look at anybody.”

Later in the interview MJF also detailed why he doesn’t want the job of Tony Khan or Triple H. He said that he doesn’t want to deal with the stress that comes with it. The Salt of The Earth reiterated that he is making ‘a lot’ of money and he wants to make ‘a lot lot’ of money so he can retire at 38.

