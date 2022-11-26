Here’s How You Can Buy WWE’s First Logan Paul Action Figure

Logan Paul has wowed WWE fans with his in-ring ability, and now the YouTuber-turned-Superstar has his very first action figure.

Paul made his in-ring debut in April, teaming with The Miz at WrestleMania 38, but was betrayed by the A-Lister after defeating the Mysterios.

At Summerslam, Paul got payback on The Miz, and at Crown Jewel, unsuccessfully challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

First Figure

The Maverick took to his Instagram and uploaded a few photos of his own action figure from Mattel.

The Ultimate Edition figure comes with Paul’s black and yellow attire, entrance jacket, and three heads with different expressions.

The figure makes use of TrueFX facial detailing and boasts over 30 points of articulation, including an ab-crunch torso, butterfly joints, double-jointed arms, knees, and articulated toes.

Paul first teased his figure back in September of this year, tweeting a photo from Mattel’s offices.

The figure isn’t on the shelves just yet but can be pre-ordered from Mattel for the price of $45.00.

Logan Paul’s Recovery

For the time being, this figure will be the only way fans will get to see Logan Paul in a ring, as he is recovering from a torn MCL suffered at Crown Jewel.

It was first believed that Paul would have to miss six months of action, which would have forced the Maverick to skip WrestleMania 39.

In an update on his most recent vlog, Paul said that he was informed that he’ll need at least six weeks to be fully healed, meaning he could be wrestling again as soon as January.