Logan Paul Could Be Back in a WWE Ring by January

Logan Paul has provided an update on his health and it’s great news for fans hoping to see him back in a WWE ring.

Paul injured his knee during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. He knew something was up mid-match, but decided to gut it out. He ended up turning in a performance that people are still talking about.

Despite the setback, he was thrilled with the experience. He plans to wrestle for a very long time and is already plotting a blockbuster match at WrestleMania.

Logan Paul’s Injury

Paul initially thought he tore his MCL, ACL and meniscus, which would have kept him out for a long time. Luckily, it was “only” a Grade-3 MCL tear.

He posted a new vlog on Friday and shared the news of what his doctor told him:

“You have a significant tear of the MCL, you have what we call a Grade 3, which is almost a complete tear of the MCL. We’re going to treat this with a brace and rehab, it’s going to take a minimum of six weeks for this to heal fully.” – Logan Paul relaying what his doctor told him

Anybody who has been through physical therapy will tell you, it’s not pleasant. Paul has spent November undergoing PT and sports rehabilitation sessions. He says “it’s been great thus far” and teased that he knows when he’ll be able to return to WWE.

The vlog ended with Paul saying, “As of now, it looks like I’ll be back to the WWE, sometime in …” and it cuts off.

Recovery

If Logan Paul stays on course with his recovery, six weeks from today brings us to January 6. Hypothetically, he could appear in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28.

That would be an aggressive timeframe, perhaps too aggressive. Even if he plays it safe and returns at a more conservative pace, a match at WrestleMania 39 in April seems very realistic. If only there was somebody he wanted to work with…