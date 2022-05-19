Paul Heyman: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes “Writes Itself”

Paul Heyman believes that WWE won’t have to work very hard selling fans on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

Since making his return to WWE, Cody has been treated as a massive star on the Raw brand. The company went as far as to feature a countdown clock for Cody’s appearance on the May 16 episode of Raw.

It’s become quite clear that WWE is all in on Cody Rhodes.

Tribal Chief vs. The American Nightmare

During an appearance on 98.5’s Wrestling Inside The Ropes, the Special Counsel to the “Tribal Chief,” Paul Heyman, expressed his belief that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes would be an easy story to tell (h/t 411Mania.com).

“Cody [Rhodes], is not only someone with, with an extensive legacy but I mean, my God, he’s the son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his niche. He’s achieved his accomplishments.

“And when he couldn’t gain enough traction in WWE to become a legend, to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, to become a WWE or universal or unified heavyweight champion, he went out on his own.

“He blazed his trail.

“He created something, co-created, and helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment. And the only way that he’s going to be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

“What it’s a story that writes itself and, and, and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who, whether he is, and he is the son of Dusty Rhodes, but whether he is, or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes on his own, just as Joe blow, not as big a name as Cody Rhodes, but still he could take the name, Joe Blow, and he could become huge box office.

“There is, I was dissatisfied with the landscape in the industry and I decided to change it myself. And that’s what Cody Rhodes did. He was dissatisfied with the landscape of the sports entertainment industry, and he went out on his own and, and along with others, uh, he changed it himself and he changed it along with the various people that, that, that collaborated to create a new landscape in the industry.

“So, yes, there are parallels.”

Cody hasn’t been shy in teasing a match with the “Head of the Table.” He has said that the match is certainly there.

Reigns has done his part in subtly hyping things up as well. He destroyed a Cody Rhodes fan sign after the April 11 episode of Raw went off the air.

Cody’s main goal is to capture the WWE Championship. It’s a title that Reigns holds as he is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.