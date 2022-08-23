Identity of the Man Who Went After AJ Styles on WWE Raw

A mystery man tried attacking AJ Styles on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, but it wasn’t Dexter Lumis who was responsible.

For the last several weeks, WWE has run an angle where Lumis has made numerous attempts to ‘invade’ Raw. He made his main roster return on the Aug. 8 episode of Raw after Styles defeated The Miz. Lumis almost hopped over the ringside barricade until their security guards stop him.

On the Aug. 22 episode of Raw, WWE had the same angle with a slight twist. When Styles was outside the ring for his match, an attacker tried to hop over the barricade. However, the attacker wasn’t Lumis, and WWE security escorted the person away.

To be clear, the company planned this to happen, and it was to set up a surprise for when Lumis did appear. However, people were curious about the identity of the mysterious kayfabe attacker.

Who Attacked AJ Styles on Raw?

The Local Competitor’s social media account helped identify the attacker as local talent Rajan Hustler. He trains at Battle Arts Academy and wrestles in Canada, where Raw was taking place.

It seemed like WWE was teasing that Lumis wanted to go after Styles, but it’s unclear after the recent episode of Raw. Instead of going after “The Phenomenal One,” Lumis turned his attention to Miz and kidnapped him.

Lumis has tried to invade in matches with Styles, but it also included Miz’s involvement. The company may be trying to surprise fans with Lumis feuding with Miz, not Styles.

It’s unclear where Lumis took Miz or if that is the feud the company has planned. While the company hasn’t addressed where the Miz is, they may address the situation on the next episode of Raw. It’s unlikely that the “A-List Superstar” would take his kidnapping lightly.

