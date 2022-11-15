“Issues” May Keep AEW From Releasing CM Punk from Contract (Report)

CM Punk‘s AEW career may continue for months to come, even if he isn’t featured on Television.

Punk debuted in AEW last year after a seven-year hiatus from wrestling following his controversial exit from WWE in January 2014.

After explosive comments made on the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, as well as a backstage fight, Punk has been suspended from the company.

Punk Staying?

It has been reported that AEW seeks to buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract and release their problematic two-time former World Champion.

Reports of Punk’s exit come at a time when it is reported that WWE is trying to lure ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin back for one more match.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that “issues” may prevent the long-anticipated Punk Vs. Austin match.

“If you’re looking for the match that’s going to shake up the business, the Punk match is the one. But I don’t know that Punk will have a release [from his AEW contract.] There’s just a lot of issues there.” Dave Meltzer.

Austin has been sharing workout videos over the past week and looks in shape for another match.

19 years after his WrestleMania 19 loss to The Rock, Austin competed at this year’s WrestleMania with a win over Kevin Owens.

Could Punk Return?

As soon as reports began that AEW could cut Punk, rumors circulated of a WWE return.

Last month, it was noted that WWE’s Head of Talent Triple H has “softened” his stance on Punk, and that the two could make amends.

Punk and WWE have been very hostile against each other since Punk’s 2014 walkout.

A WWE higher-up said last month that they are against the idea of a Punk return and would ‘vote no’ on the idea.