Jade Cargill Co-owns Women’s Fastpitch Franchise

On Friday, the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) announced that legendary second baseman, Brandon Phillips had purchased a franchise in Dallas. They followed up their tweet welcoming Jade Cargill to “the fam”.

Cargill confirmed that she is co-owner of the franchise. She said they’ll be “providing more opportunities for women to prolong a passion of this amazing game long after college.”

Thank you. Hard work pays off! @DatDudeBP and I are excited to become the owner of a franchise in WPF coming to Dallas 2023. Providing more opportunities for women to prolong a passion of this amazing game long after college? @AEW #CHESSnotcheckers #Womenempowerment #PowerCouple https://t.co/zrgxrcWj2u — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 5, 2022

The press release describes the WPF as “Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) is the official professional softball league in the United States, founded by USA Softball, USSSA, and Smash It Sports. WPF showcases the best athletes in softball, provides a world-class experience for fans, and connects young fans to their idols.”

The league had its inaugural season last year with two teams, Smash It Sports Vipers and USSSA Pride. The Oklahoma Sparks will field a team next season.

Who is Jade Cargill’s partner, Brandon Phillips?

In WPF’s press release, Phillips said of the opportunity, “I’m very excited to become an owner of a franchise in the WPF. I’m looking forward to branching off into something new but very similar. It’s time to provide more opportunities for women to prolong their passion of this amazing game long after college to achieve their dreams.”

In addition to the Dallas franchise, Phillips is the co-owner of the Lexington Legends, an independent baseball team. He also played for the team last season. While playing in the MLB, Phillips racked up four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger while also playing in three All-Star Games.

Dallas will field a team in June 2023. Cargill and Phillips are asking for fans to help them name the team. They’re using the hashtag #ImGlovinIt.

Phillips and Cargill are a real life power couple and have a daughter. Cargill signed with AEW in November 2020. She won the TBS Championship tournament in January to become the inaugural title holder. Cargill is currently on a 41-win streak and on track to face Nyla Rose at Full Gear.