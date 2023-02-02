Jade Cargill Earns 50th Consecutive Win

On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill looked to continue her winning streak against former Baddie, Red Velvet.

Prior to becoming a Baddie, Cargill and Red Velvet had history. Cargill defeated her in the TBS Championship Title tournament Quarter Final.

Jade Cargill Makes History

(AEW)

Red Velvet held her own and nearly became the “one in 49-1.” Keira Hogan attacked Leila Grey and sent her into the steps. While it was happening, Red Velvet was pinning the champion. Aubrey Edwards was distracted by Hogan and Grey and missed what was happening inside the ring. Cargill was able to get her shoulder up.

Cargill hit her Jaded finisher to earn her 50th consecutive win. Afterwards, she celebrated with her daughter on the way to the back.

50-0!#AndSTILL TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill!!

Who can possibly dethrone her at this point?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Mqx05uY7h2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

On January 5th, Cargill marked one year as AEW TBS Champion. As she walked to the ring tonight, the stat shown on screen was that Cargill is the longest reigning champion in AEW history at 392 days. With her 50th win, the champion remains undefeated.