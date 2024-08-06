JD Vance Holding Philly Campaign Rally at Former ECW Arena

Pro wrestling and politics will collide once again this week when Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance holds a campaign rally on Tuesday at the iconic 2300 Arena. The venue is best known as the former ECW Arena and home base of Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Vance’s appearance at the 2300 Arena comes on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is expected to appear in Philadelphia for the first time with her own VP pick.

Vance’s stop at the ECW Arena comes weeks after former WWE President Linda McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention, where WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was formally nominated by the Republican Party.

This marks Vance’s first visit to Pennsylvania since former President Donald Trump announced him as his running mate. Wrestling fans who are versed in the ECW product and everything that involved in its heyday can appreciate the absurdity of a Vice Presidential campaign rally being held there.

