Jeff Jarrett is back with WWE in a new role. The Hall of Famer has been given the title of Senior Vice President of Live Events. His new job in the company has been described as a high-level executive position.

During his most recent appearance on After The Bell, Jarrett talked about his newfound responsibilities and how it all came together. He explained that it all started with his Hall of Fame induction in 2018. Jeff made an appearance at the 2019 Royal Rumble and then got hired as a backstage producer:

“In 2018 I got inducted into Hall of Fame. Fast forward a year later, did Royal Rumble and then came on kind of in a producer role. Then I guess I was under CWT, creative writing team, which encompassed a lot. But then after about six months, I was moved into the live event department. So in a lot of ways, I’m kind of coming back to the position that I got into.”

Unfortunately for Jeff Jarrett, the whole world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic not too long after he took over the responsibility of running live events. The former WCW world champion was then moved to a different department before he parted ways with the company. He wasn’t brought back immediately when WWE went on the road again in July last year but Jarrett finally got the call last month:

“So the whole world shut down as we know it. Then during the pandemic, I worked in international for quite some time, and then we went our separate ways. So just as of late, it all happened really quick.

It’s hard to believe that WWE is back on the road almost a year. So as that ramping up process [began]. Everyone knows how the organization made some smart decisions to run lean and mean. Highly profitable. But I am really grateful that the executive team said, ‘Hey, we’d like you to basically come back into the Live Event department'”

