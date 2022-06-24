AEW and NJPW are set to present one of the biggest cross-promotional events in the history of American Wrestling in Forbidden Door this Sunday. Though the two promotions were not on such good terms just a couple of years back. NJPW officials were not happy with The Elite for leaving the promotion to found their own company. At a time when the two organizations didn’t even have a line of communication, Jon Moxley became the bridge that helped close the gap.

The former AEW world champion was one of the first major stars to be working for both the companies simultaneously. He was a major catalyst in opening up the line of communication between the two wrestling promotions. Mox talked about being one of the most important figures that helped build this relationship during his recent appearance on The Sessions podcast.

Moxley was one of the first names to popularize the Forbidden Door term. However, he claimed that he is over it now because a Forbidden Door does not exist between AEW and New Japan anymore:

“I really am over that term myself.” said Jon Moxley, “Everybody is using that. Tanahashi actually coined it but now it’s not forbidden anymore because now there’s a nice little working relationship. So the door is not forbidden anymore. There are [other] forbidden doors but there does not exist one between AEW and New Japan.”

‘People Told Me To Stop Working For New Japan’: Jon Moxley

Jon then recalled the time when AEW and NJPW did not want to talk to each other. Per the former WWE star, there were plenty of people who told him to stop working for the Japanese promotion. Though he knew that it would be the end of all possibility of a crossover if he did so:

“There were plenty of people that told me to stop working for New Japan. They did not understand it, they were like ‘you should stop going there.’ I knew that I was like the last linchpin, the last domino. If I fell then there would be no communication ever. There were so many people on both sides that were agreeing with me. It just didn’t open the communication. I think like when that Harold guy got fired from New Japan I think that kind of opened it up a little bit.”

You can watch his full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription