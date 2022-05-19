Jim Ross Clarifies Comments About Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts’ Health

AEW Commentator Jim Ross has said that he didn’t mean to cause an issue for Jake Roberts after reporting that the former wrestler is in poor health.

Earlier this month, JR reported that Roberts’ health is “not good” but Jake later refuted the claim via tweet.

Speaking on this week’s ‘Grillin’ JR’ podcast, Ross said that Roberts will know his own health better but that he still believes he is dealing with multiple issues.

“I said some stuff about Jake’s health and his breathing issues and he denies as sickly as I portrayed him to be,” Ross said.

“Maybe he’s right, he’d know better than me. But I know that his health has been challenging, he’s got a breathing machine, oxygen he carries with him and to me, that’s not normal but he’s dealing with it. He’s under great doctor’s care and I didn’t want to start some bullsh*t about Jake because it might affect his bookings.”

Roberts’ most recent AEW appearance came on the April 27, Dynamite, where he accompanied Lance Archer for his match with Wardlow.

