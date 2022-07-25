Jim Ross Reacts To WWE Potentially Returning To TV-14

Jim Ross has offered up his reaction to WWE potentially returning to the TV-14 format.

There has been plenty of chatter in recent weeks about the reports suggesting that WWE will be returning over to TV-14. The company themselves recently confirmed that their upcoming SummerSlam premium event will be rated TV-14.

It remains to be seen if this will be a regular occurrence on weekly television moving forward. However, it would be a very welcome change amongst professional wrestling fans should it become one.

Jim Ross Discusses WWE Moving To TV-14

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to discuss chatter of WWE moving back up to TV-14. Ross explained that, the more people who watch WWE, actually helps AEW. So, the AEW commentator is hoping the move works well for his former employer.

“The more people that watch Raw or SmackDown, believe it or not, helps AEW.” Ross said. “Generating interest in pro wrestling, on any platform — what’s that old saying about high tides, all ships? I think that’s where we are here in this scenario. I hope it does well for them.”

WWE seems to be undergoing a wealth of changes at the moment. From Vince McMahon‘s sudden retirement, to Triple H taking over as the new head of creative, adding in a format change could certainly be the beginning of a new era of WWE TV.

Perhaps more information will be made available during tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.