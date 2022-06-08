John Cena Flies to the Netherlands to Meet Ukrainian Superfan Fleeing Invasion

John Cena has proven why he is considered one of the all-time greats by going the (literal) extra mile to meet with a fan.

The 16-time WWE World Champion and Hollywood actor traveled to the Netherlands to meet 19-year-old fan Misha Rohozhyn who fled Mariupol in March due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Misha, who has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal was encouraged by his mother to keep going, promising that Cena would be there to greet them when they were safe.

After seeing the family’s story in the Wall Street Journal, Cena made the trip to keep the mother’s promise.

“When I read about Misha’s story it reached out to me – not just Misha‘s story but his mom’s as well.” John Cena to the Wall Street Journal.

Cena met with Misha and his family in Amsterdam and presented the young fan with a championship, t-shirt, and hat.

The Peacemaker star compared muscles with Misha and thanked the superfan for giving him strength before sharing one of several embraces.

“I think Misha’s a great example and Misha’s mom, there’s two great examples about how persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times.” John Cena.

WWE’s camera crew was on hand to catch the heartfelt meet-up.

.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed.



To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. pic.twitter.com/0Aeab4GkPZ — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Return to the ring

Cena has been confirmed for the June 27, 2022 Raw, which will mark 20 years since his debut on WWE’s main roster.

WWE hasn’t confirmed what Cena will do on the show, though a Summerslam match with United States Champion Theory has been teased on social media.

Thanks to Metro UK for the transcription.