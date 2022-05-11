John Cena Says WWE Told Him That He’d Never Turn Heel

Former WWE World Champion John Cena was told that he would never turn heel during his time as the face of the company.

Except for a brief run as a villain from 2002-to 2003, Cena spent his entire WWE career as a babyface, despite fans calling on WWE to turn “Big Match John” heel during his main-event run.

Appearing as a guest on In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast to discuss his career, Cena recalled being told that he would remain a good guy for the rest of his time in the ring.

“I was made aware that I would not undergo a tectonic shift [heel turn] in John Cena, the character, probably around 2009. So that allowed me to get that conversation off the board.” John Cena

Despite this edict, Cena has said he was close to turning for his WrestleMania 28 match with The Rock in 2012.

Vince McMahon reportedly considered the idea but backed out when Cena said it would be difficult to turn him back into a babyface.

What’s next for John Cena?

Is WWE planning on a United States Championship match between Cena and Theory?

With his career growing in Hollywood, Cena has become less available for WWE, even missing the last two WrestleManias.

It has been reported that WWE has plans for Cena to return next month to build towards a match at Summerslam 2022.

No opponent has been confirmed for the rumored match but United States Champion Theory has teased facing Cena this July.

Vince McMahon is especially high on Theory and reportedly sees him as a new John Cena.

Quotes via Sportskeeda