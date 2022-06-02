Theory on Possible John Cena Match: “I See It Happening for Sure”

WWE United States Champion Theory is confident he’ll one-day face-off with John Cena after having a back-and-forth over social media earlier this year.

After winning the U.S. Title in April 2022, Theory quickly declared himself a better champion than John Cena, a five-time holder of the star-spangled strap.

Cena responded by issuing Theory with a warning that the young Superstar will have to apologize years from now if what he achieves doesn’t live up to his potential.

The WWE United States Champion has even gone so far as to tease a match with Cena at this year’s Summerslam.

While speaking with The New York Post, Theory was asked about a match with the 16-time WWE World Champion and explained what it would mean to him.

“When that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man, that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.”

No matches have been confirmed by WWE for this year’s Summerslam, which will take place on July 30, at the Nissan Stadium, in Nashville.

