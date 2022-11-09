John Cena Used to Get “Violently Ill” While on Tour with WWE

It’s not easy being a WWE Superstar and constantly being on the road. Countless performers have spoken about the difficulty of living out of a suitcase and the never-ending slew of airports, rental cars and hotels. Aside from the grueling schedule, talent also has to make time for exercise and eating healthy.

John Cena was the consummate professional during his time as an active member of the WWE roster. When you consider Cena’s charitable work with organizations like Make-a-Wish, it’s even more impressive that he was on top of the industry for as long as he was.

Cena carried WWE on his back throughout the TV-PG era, but even he faced challenges keeping up with the lifestyle.

Former WWE Superstar René Duprée worked alongside Cena in for several years in the mid-2000’s. According to Duprée, Cena regularly battled food poisoning and got “violently ill” at times.

Travel Woes

Duprée discussed Cena’s situation on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast.

“A guy that got food poisoning a lot was John Cena. The fact that he always ate so clean that anytime he’d have like some sort of undercooked meat or some type of weird spice, he would get like violently ill.” – Renee Dupree on John Cena

Cena’s WWE career has been winding down in recent years. He’s been more focused on Hollywood than pro wrestling as of late, but he hasn’t wrestled his last match. He’s spoken about wanting to wrestle again and might be back on WWE television in early 2023…