Jon Moxley Set To Face NJPW Star Making AEW Debut In A World Title Eliminator On Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will battle NJPW star Juice Robinson this Wednesday on Dynamite in a World Title Eliminator match.

If Juice Robinson is able to defeat the champion on Dynamite, he will earn a future title shot, much like a Championship Contender’s match in WWE.

Robinson is one of the only two men that have defeated Jon Moxley in 2022 so far. The other wrestler is former AEW World Champion CM Punk at All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter and noted that MJF can fight Moxley for the championship any time he chooses.

On 10/18 former @AEW World Champion @theAdamPage gets another shot at the title!



This Wednesday World Champion @JonMoxley fights Juice Robinson in an Eliminator! Juice is 1 of only 2 men with a win vs Mox in 2022@The_MJF can fight the champion for the title any time he chooses — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 24, 2022

In addition to MJF, Jon Moxley now has to worry about another wrestler on the AEW roster coming after his title. On Rampage: Grand Slam this past Friday night, Hangman Adam Page took a massive step closer to becoming a two-time AEW World Champion.

Page hit Rush with a Dead Eye on the ring apron to win the Golden Ticket Battle Royal and ensure himself a shot at the title. It was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite on October 18th. It will be a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite.

What Has Been Announced For Dynamite (9/28)?

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking debut this past Wednesday at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. AEW has announced that fans will hear from Saraya on Wednesday night.

Following her shocking arrival at #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam that blew the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, we will hear from @saraya this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSnetwork! pic.twitter.com/WqzR8Cwfqm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Chris Jericho is set to have a celebration with the Jericho Appreciation Society after defeating Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH Champion.

World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson. Juice will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship if he can defeat Jon Moxley.

MJF will address the crowd. Maxwell appeared on Dynamite: Grand Slam and interrupted Tony Schiavone’s interview with Wheeler Yuta. Maxwell took several shots at Wheeler and the Blackpool Combat Club. He then brawled with Yuta, shoved Schiavone to the floor, and was helped by W. Morrissey of The Firm.