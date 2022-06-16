What Happened After June 15 AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Another episode of AEW Dynamite is over and something took place after the June 15 airing.

AEW stacked this Road Rager special for Dynamite. Fans got to witness a stellar main event for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Young Bucks are now two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Jurassic Express in a ladder match.

After the match, Christian Cage turned heel by hitting the Killswitch and a Conchairto on Jungle Boy.

That wasn’t all for the show as Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood had a fantastic match. Orange Cassidy also made his return from injury and it was announced that he’ll take on Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

After The Show

(via AEW)

Asa Gray was kind enough to send us the following recap of what transpired once the cameras stopped rolling:

“After they went off the air, Cage confronted the crowd and went to the back. Tony Khan came out to check on Jungle Boy, he apologized to the crowd for what we just saw and then plugged the Rampage matches. Moxley vs. Dante Martin. Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title, Max Caster and The Ass Boys (Gunn Club) vs. Ruffin It (Leon Ruff & Bear Country), Darby vs. Bobby Fish.”

Here is footage of Tony Khan’s speech to the crowd following Dynamite: