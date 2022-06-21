What Happened After June 20 WWE Raw Went Off The Air

The June 20 episode of WWE Raw has wrapped up.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw featured a fatal five-way to determine the new number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Rhea Ripley was expected to challenge titleholder Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but she won’t be medically cleared in time.

We also got to see two MITB qualifying matches. Riddle fell short against Omos in the first qualifying match of the night, while Asuka and Becky Lynch battled it out for a spot in the ladder match. Asuka ended up winning the match.

Following Before The Broadcast

WWE did things a bit different this time. The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios, a match that one would expect to see on TV or in an after-event dark match, was actually aired before the show for Main Event.

As a result, there was no dark match once WWE Raw went off the air. The Judgment Day picked up the win for the Main Event taping.

The pop for the Mysterios in this dark match was loud and awesome!!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WUBa498jKB — Brian E. Smith (@PastorBrian777) June 20, 2022

Judgement Day v. Mysterios on Main Event #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ABT9fQ7oDg — Jeremy Bennett (@JBHuskers) June 20, 2022

WWE Raw Talk

WWE also held its Raw Talk show. Seth Rollins explained why he attacked Riddle and Booker T made an appearance. There was also a WWE digital exclusive where Omos discussed qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match.