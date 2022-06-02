AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/6 & AEW Dynamite Notes

The June 6th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was taped on June 1st.
The taping took place before AEW Dynamite at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
It’s possible that more matches will be filmed before Rampage on Friday.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/6
- Frankie Kazarian def. Serpentico
- Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb def. Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita
- Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro) def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)
AEW Dark: Elevation streams at 7 p.m. ET on Monday on the AEW YouTube channel.
Notes From 6/1 AEW Dynamite
Matt Compton of PWInsider shared a few notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite that only fans in attendance were privy to.
- There did not seem to be any areas tarped off, besides perhaps the area behind the stage. There was no large screen above the ramp. They did have 3 or 4 large screens hung from the rafters/scaffolding around the building.
- What got bleeped from MJF’s promo was him calling Tony Khan a f*cking mark. Also, when CM Punk came down to the ring during the commercial, he was only wearing one boot.
- Also, when Eddie Kingston ran down to attack Chris Jericho, he almost tripped over, I believe, a camera cable (https://www.youtube.com/shorts/w31JAicGwA8).