AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/6 & AEW Dynamite Notes

The June 6th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was taped on June 1st.

The taping took place before AEW Dynamite at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

It’s possible that more matches will be filmed before Rampage on Friday.

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 6/6

Frankie Kazarian def. Serpentico

Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb def. Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita

Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro) def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)

AEW Dark: Elevation streams at 7 p.m. ET on Monday on the AEW YouTube channel.

Notes From 6/1 AEW Dynamite

Matt Compton of PWInsider shared a few notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite that only fans in attendance were privy to.