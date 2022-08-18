Watch What Happened With Kenny Omega After Dynamite Went Off Air

Former AEW world champion Kenny Omega made his grand return after almost 10 months of absence on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Cleaner teamed up with The Young Bucks to compete in the first round of AEW Trios Title Tournament. They defeated the team of Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in the main event of the show.

Andrade turned on Dragon Lee after this loss. The broadcast ended with the former NXT champion dropping Lee with a Hammerlock DDT.

The Elite then hit the ring to save Lee from the attack. They stayed in the ring afterwards, and Kenny Omega addressed the crowd following his grand return after almost 300 days.

Kenny Omega Talks To The Fans

Omega first mentioned how they were able to survive the match on the show because of The Young Bucks. The Bucks pointed that the crowd has been booing them the past year and Kenny then explained why he probably should be mad too:

“Maybe I should be mad, too, because the reason why I’m in this state right now, the reason I have to have three, sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day, is because of you. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you, because I come back out here for you guys. It’s never for me.”

However, Kenny Omega then claimed that deep down, he has an appreciation for all the fans. He ended the promo by thanking the crowd for their support:

“So, on TV, I may blame you guys, I may hold resentment towards you guys. But perhaps, deep down inside, as long as this never gets aired, I do very much appreciate you. Thank you very much.”

You can check out Kenny Omega’s post Dynamite promo below: