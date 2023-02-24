There has been a lot of talk about Kenny Omega‘s future recently. Amid reports about his AEW contract and rumors of WWE interest, people have been wondering if The Cleaner could be the next big AEW star to jump ships.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided an update on the matter, confirming that Omega will not be going anywhere at least in the next few months.

Per Meltzer, the company has decided to add time to Kenny Omega’s deal for whatever time he has missed due to injury over the past four years.

It’s estimated that The former AEW World Champion’s contract could be extended by 9 months but the exact timeframe for it ‘hasn’t been finalized’ yet.

Omega missed the longest amount of time when he dropped the AEW world title to Adam Page and took time off to deal with multiple nagging injuries.

His hiatus from the company lasted from November 2021 to August 2022. He underwent both hernia and knee surgeries during this time.

Kenny Omega was also off TV from September 2022 to November 2022 in the fallout of the backstage brawl at All Out. Though it’s unknown if that time is also being factored into the decision.