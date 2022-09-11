Kenny Omega Interview Postponed due to ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’

Kenny Omega has been suspended from All Elite Wrestling, meaning fans won’t be seeing him on TV, and they won’t be hearing from him either.

Omega had been scheduled to be on Swerve Strickland‘s Swerve City podcast, but that isn’t going ahead at this time.

Strickland, one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter to say that the interview has been postponed due to what’s being described as “unfortunate circumstances.”

Omega’s appearance on the show was announced last month, and Strickland said that a replacement guest will be confirmed tomorrow.

Strickland also promised that the former AEW World Champion and former World Trios Tag Champion will appear when the time is right.

Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future.



Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm. https://t.co/JKp9cL6TqL pic.twitter.com/cpt70S4Bpb — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 10, 2022

The Suspension

Strickland didn’t confirm what the ‘unfortunate circumstances’ are that led to Omega being postponed, but it is believed to be as a result of his ongoing suspension.

Omega, along with the Young Bucks, has been suspended from AEW due to their actions during the All Out 2022 post-show fight.

This decision also led to Tony Khan stripping the Elite of the AEW Trios Tag Titles, and the Death Triangle won the gold on this week’s Dynamite.

While the Bucks and Omega have been suspended, there’s been no talks of them being fired by AEW, unlike CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Punk is reported to have instigated the fight backstage after last week’s Pay Per View, while Steel is reported to have bit Omega and pulled his hair.

Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Championship, but it is unclear at this time whether he’s been suspended or fired by the company.

