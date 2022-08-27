Latest on Relationship Between AEW & Warner Bros. Discovery

In 2019, All Elite Wrestling signed a deal with WarnerMedia for their content to be aired as part of TNT and later TBS.

Later that year, AEW would premiere their weekly flagship show Dynamite, while AEW Rampage would be added to the schedule last August.

The Relationship

Over three years into the relationship between AEW and what is now Warner Bros. Discovery, and things seem to be going well for both sides.

Sources within Warner Bros. Discovery told Fightful that AEW’s current programming had made “no negative waves,” and that the promotion had held up their end of the deal.

Warner Bros. Discovery is also said to be pleased about how well AEW has done with cross-promotion of other brands, including Shark Week and House of the Dragon.

Fightful noted that there is no tension between Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery, something that Khan himself has claimed in the past.

Dispelling a recent rumor, sources for Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed there are no plans to cut AEW Dynamite to one hour.

Profanity

This week, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery had told AEW to tone down their use of profanity on their programming.

AEW sources told Fightful that they believe the quote from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was taken out of context.

Those sources explained that the topic of profanity was brought up during the roster-wide meeting with Tony Khan that took place before Dynamite.

It was explained that the roster were told that they could get heat from either TBS or TNT if they “flew too close to the sun” regarding language.