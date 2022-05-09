Roman Reigns Hints WrestleMania Backlash was Last Six-Man Tag for The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has teased that he will no longer team with his cousins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, in six-man-tag team action.

At WrestleMania Backlash, “The Bloodline” defeated Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the evening.

On Instagram, Reigns shared a video from the gym and teased that he and his cousins won’t compete in matches together anymore.

“What if that’s the last six-man-tag you ever see The Bloodline do?” Roman Reigns

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

In that same video, Reigns also referenced the reports of him leaving WWE after he hinted at taking some time away during a WWE Live event in Trenton, New Jersey.

“I’m not going anywhere, or am I?” Roman Reigns

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has reportedly signed a new deal which will see him work fewer dates going forward.

While it is believed that Reigns will one day follow his cousin The Rock to Hollywood, Reigns has been “accommodated and incentivized” to keep WWE as a top priority, a source told Fightful.

It is currently unknown how long Reigns’ new contract lasts or how much he is being paid.