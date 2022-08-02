Logan Paul Announces More WWE Appearances: “So Addicted to This Sport”

Fans can expect to see more of Logan Paul on WWE television. The YouTuber/boxing star is coming off a win over The Miz at last Saturday’s SummerSlam event, which marked his first singles match.

On Monday, Paul took to Twitter to issue a video about the big weekend and how he wants to do more with the company. He also said that he’s addicted to the business.

“I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my life, but what happened this past weekend at SummerSlam is so far the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I’m so addicted to this sport. I think I might’ve found my calling. Guys, I called the WWE execs, and I told them we got a multi-year, multi-event deal coming.

I’m going to be performing all over the world, traveling everywhere. Just the energy and adrenaline that I feel inside that ring with a jam-packed stadium, I want more. I don’t know where or when it’s going to be just yet, but when I get in that ring again, it is going to be massive, and you do want to watch it. This is history in the making. I could not be happier to be part of this universe, and I’ll see you guys soon.”

Paul signed a multi-year deal with WWE that will see him work several matches. Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey).

