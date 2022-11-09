Logan Paul Already Back Training As He Eyes WWE Return

Logan Paul is wasting no time getting back to training after suffering serious injuries during his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Paul came up short against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but impressed everybody with his athleticism and charisma. He’s already being compared to Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, two people who stunned fans with their ability to pick up the sport of pro wrestling so quickly. Not to take anything away from the 27-year-old, but it certainly helps when you’re training with all-time greats like Shawn Michaels.

The Maverick revealed on social media that he tore his meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL halfway through the match with Reigns. He’ll be out of the ring for some time while he recovers, but Paul is already back in the gym rehabbing.

He’s expected to miss 6-8 months of action, which means he most likely won’t be able to compete at WrestleMania 39 in April. This is a big setback for WWE, because there’s been talk of the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, teaming up together at a future event.

Injuries are a part of wrestling, but Paul is showing guts and determination once again. He’s already eyeing a return to WWE and is wasting no time getting started on the road to recovery.

On Tuesday, Paul posted a video on Instagram of himself at the Sports Rehab LA facility in Encino, California. He included a caption on the video that reads, “I’ll be back in no time.”