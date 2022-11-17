Logan Paul’s Podcast Co-Host Suffered Jaw Injury at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul left Riyadh worse for wear after his Crown Jewel match with Roman Reigns, and he isn’t the only one.

In his third match, Paul challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and despite coming up short, impressed fans with his in-ring ability.

After the match, the Maverick took to Twitter to state that he has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of the ring.

Mike Majlak

Paul wasn’t alone when he squared off against the might of the Bloodline, as his brother Jake and his co-hosts from the ImPAULsive podcast were also at Crown Jewel.

During the match, co-hosts Mike and George were pulled from the crowd after trash-talking the Usos and earned a superkick each from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

While on ImPAULsive, Mike discussed the injuries he sustained on WWE’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia.

“My jaw came out of place. Everybody’s like ‘WWE is fake.’ Yeah, why don’t you get tossed around bro. I have bruises all over my back. My jaw is out of place. -Mike Majlak.

What’s next for Logan Paul?

Paul’s knee injury is the biggest roadblock for the YouTuber’s WWE career, but Logan remains optimistic about his recovery.

This week, Paul said he has spoken to WWE’s Head of Talent and Creative Triple H about a WrestleMania 39 match with John Cena, which he is confident would ‘break’ the internet.

Speaking to DAZN this week, Jake Paul said his brother’s recovery is going better than expected, as while it was believed to have been an ACL injury at first, it has since been diagnosed as an MCL and meniscus injury.

