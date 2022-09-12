Mark Henry On How They Handled Backstage Fights The ‘Old School’ Way

The altercation between CM Punk and The Elite has made the topic of backstage fights popular again. Mark Henry, who comes from a time when locker room disputes were a lot more common, thinks that things should be settled the ‘old school way.’

The former world champion talked about it on Busted Open Radio. He was asked about the backstage altercation and how he thinks it should be dealt with. Replying to it, Henry detailed what late wrestling promoter Paul Boesch used to do:

“I liked the old school version. Paul Boesch used to move all the furniture out of the way.” remembered Mark Henry, “Put the guys in a room and say, ‘Okay, you can settle it with your fists, or you can pull a couple of these chairs up. Sit down and talk about it. But if you do get into it physically, the one that loses, you’re out of here.’ I like that because 9 times out of 10 the guys usually just pulled chairs up and was like, ‘Man, what the hell?’ They talked it out.

Mark Henry continued, “Then they come out of the room shaking hands. like, ‘Well man that was a misunderstanding?’ ‘Well, you should have said that, we should have talked about this before,’ But prior, these dick swinging contests make the boys fight each other. You have to be able to put all your prideful things aside. Talk about it and get it out of the way.”

