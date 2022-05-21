Mark Henry says Jimmy Uso Should’ve Confronted Corey Graves for Calling Naomi “Unprofessional”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has said he wouldn’t have tolerated his wife being called “unprofessional” on live TV.

During this week’s Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show, forcing WWE to scrap plans for a six-pack challenge main event.

On TV, Corey Graves said that the pair had acted “unprofessionally” ahead of the main event singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Henry discussed the call by Graves and though he didn’t call-out Uso by name, said that Naomi’s husband should’ve spoken in her defense.

“My issue was not even with the walkout, my issue was not even with the disagreement, or the disclaimer. My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional because I’m going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I’m walking down to the announce table and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you stay professional. Do your job and then I won’t have to walk down here to the ring to tell you to not do that again.'”

On SmackDown, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had been suspended indefinitely and stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

