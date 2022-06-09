Matt Cardona Defends Not Facing Nick Aldis At NWA Alwayz Ready (Exclusive)

Matt Cardona recently announced that he suffered a torn bicep on May 28 at GCW Downward Spiral. The following Tuesday, Matt Cardona confirmed on Twitter that his bicep was torn after an MRI. He also revealed that he would be getting surgery and that he will be canceling upcoming dates.

Cardona was set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11 against Nick Aldis. The title of the pay-per-view is a nod to Matt Cardona and his branding.

Steve Fall of SEScoops recently spoke with ‘Alwayz Ready’ Matt Cardona before NWA’s Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this Saturday.

Matt Cardona Will Sue Nick Aldis If He Touches Him

When first speaking with Cardona about the aggression Nick Aldis has shown recently, Cardona repsonded, “First of all, you know, Nick Aldis is so upset that he can’t get his hands on me. I know he just wants to punch me right in the mouth. He won’t be able to do it at Alwayz Ready.

If he does, he’ll be sued. I will get Michael Dockins on him, Mark Sterling, my two lawyers on him. This will not be a match. There will be no match.”

Cardona Speaks About Being The Face Of The NWA While Unable To Compete

Cardona continued by speaking about what his injury means for his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship title reign, “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if there is going to be some sort of match for the title. I don’t know if I’m going to have to give up the title. I’m prepared to do so. I am a fighting champion, and I will not be able to defend it all summer. I get it.

I’ve been saying all along, ‘I want to be the face of the company. I want to be the face of the NWA. I want to bring this title all over.’ While I still can bring it all over the place, I won’t be able to defend it. So, we’ll see what Billy says, but I’ll tell you what.

When I got that NWA title, when I beat Trevor Murdoch, that thing was brand spanking new. Not a scratch on it. You look at it now, scratches, dents, the gold is fading, because I bring it everywhere. I’m a proud champ. I bring it out with me to all my shows. I bring it to all my conventions. It’s in my sweaty gear bag. It stinks. It’s disgusting. That’s how the NWA Worlds Title should be. We’ll see what Billy wants to do with it.”

Matt Addresses The NWA Locker Room

“I walk in, and I just take the title. I go right into that main event scene. It wasn’t just him that I annoyed. It was all the boys in the back. They’re thinking I was there to take their spot, and I took their spot. I had my own damn spot. They can have their spots. I don’t want your spot. I have my own damn spot.

It’s not my fault that the people gravitate towards me, whether they love me or hate me. Whether they wanna see me get my a*s kicked or see me kick a*s, the people are invested in me. Nick is smart to want to wrestle me, to leech off me, to get some of my buzz,” Cardona addressed those speculating that the injury was a ‘work.’

On June 11, Matt Cardona will make an appearance at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view. At that pay-per-view, we will find out the fate of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, as well as Matt Cardona’s reign with the championship.

SEScoops would like to wish Cardona a speedy recovery. SEScoops will work to keep fans updated on the status of Matt Cardona, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and his injury.

