Matt Hardy Reveals Why Jeff Hardy Was Pulled From Dynamite Match

Fans got concerned about the status of Jeff Hardy after he was pulled from an announced match on Dynamite. Now Matt Hardy has revealed the reason behind it.

The AEW star opened up about his brother’s condition on the latest episode of his podcast. He revealed that Jeff actually got knocked out during their Double or Nothing match against The Young Bucks. This is why he was pulled from Dynamite.

Per Matt, his brother was running on fumes through the PPV match because of his injury. Though he still held up his end of the bargain:

“Very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously.

So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match.” said Matt Hardy, “He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things,”

Matt also revealed that Jeff Hardy actually has no recollection of their match at Double or Nothing. So it’s hard to say where exactly he suffered the injury.

Though The Broken One claimed that despite the injury, his brother did pretty good in the bout. He noted how Jeff is still a great athlete and good at what he does.

Quotes via Fightful